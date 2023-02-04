2023 election between Tinubu, Obi – Sen Smart Adeyemi claims

By Haruna Salami

The much talked about 2023 presidential election scheduled for February 25, being contested by 18 political parties is actually between two presidential candidates: Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour party (LP) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This was the position of Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) while briefing journalists at the National Assembly, Abuja on Saturday.

Adeyemi spoke against the backdrop of incessant fuel scarcity and the hardship being experienced by Nigerians in exchanging their old naira notes with the new one across the country.

It will be recalled that the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has alleged that some powerful people in the presidency are working against the candidate of his party, the APC through fuel scarcity and naira redesign and the attendant scarcity of the currency.

Senator Adeyemi said after President Buhari’s 8 years in the presidency as a Northerner, it was only “fair, just and equitable for the South to present the next president in 2023”.

Apparently referring to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (Party PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his party, Adeyemi said the “PDP has disregarded the course of Nigerian unity thereby creating a big problem for the country by routing for a Northern candidate to succeed Buhari”.

“Don’t create a situation where the Southwest and Southeast will lose faith in the country and opt to go their separate ways”.

Speaking on the hardship being experienced by Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes, Adeyemi said the 7 days said to have been given by President Buhari to bring succor to the people, as being to long.

According to him, from the onset, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said she was not in the know of the naira redesign project.

“Good as the policy may be, it shouldn’t be at the detriment of the masses who shouldn’t suffer for the atrocities of the elite”, adding that “some have died for lack of money to buy drugs”.

Adeyemi wondered why banks collected old naira notes from people without commensurate new notes” .

He warned the CBN Governor, Godwin , who he accused of partisan politics “not to allow people break coconut on his head”.