2023 Election: AANI tasks politicians on global best practices

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, has called on the political class to uphold global best practices and focus on the security, welfare, and economic prosperity of Nigerians.

The President, AANI, Former Inspector General of Police, M D Abubakar made the call on Thursday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the forthcoming,”AAN Annual General Meeting and Conference”.

The AANI President stated that the association is deeply concerned over the noticeable divisive tendencies among the components of Nigerian society, armed violence, economic difficulties, and heated political space that have created social tension, loss of lives and widespread fear over the future of the country, as a united and democratic society.

He lamented the fact that efforts by governments at various levels to tackle these challenges achieved only a marginal success, because the challenges are deep rooted and require comprehensive, participatory, and proactive solutions.

“In response to this AANI as a Think Tank is going to hold a national dialogue on national unity. Similarly, as we approach the 2023 general elections, we are calling on the political class to uphold global best practices and focus on the security, welfare, and economic prosperity of Nigerians over and above their personal ambitions and pecuniary interests.

“Moreover, the recent assent to the Electoral Act by Mr President provides a new opportunity for free and fair election in Nigeria.

“We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to activate all the provisions of the law towards the conduct of free and fair general elections in 2023.”

Abubakar noted that the challenges facing the country cannot be properly addressed, unless broadminded and selfless individuals with capacity and courage seek and get elected to elective positions.

He therefore urged Nigerians with these qualities including members of the National Institute to participate actively in the political process as part of efforts to rescue Nigeria.

He equally stressed that stakeholders must deemphasise money politics and come together to sponsor candidates that can pursue an agenda for the common good.

He therefore added that the AANI will convene a stakeholder meeting ahead of the 2023 election, to sensitize both politicians and electorates on the need to focus on issues that affects the lives of the people and the candidates with the capacity and pedigree to address them rather than selfish interests and material inducements.

Abubakar assured that the association is always available to partner with government and all stakeholders to tackle challenges through promoting a comprehensive strategy that would stabilize the polity and promote a proactive agenda for the overall development of the country.





“We believe that adequate focus on qualitative and functional education for our teeming population and agriculture and agroallied processing as our area of comparative advantage would increase employment, reduce poverty and crimes, and promote overall growth and development in Nigeria.

“These require a comprehensive programme of action that is objective, participatory and implemented on a continuous basis in an integrated and strategic manner.

“We must rededicate ourselves to the Nigerian project and provide durable solutions to the prevailing situation in the country,” he said.

Abubakar noted that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) is a yearly gathering of all members to discuss critical national issues and the welfare of members and how to reposition the association further to contribute more to national development.

According to him, it is in line with this and the critical role of “our association in national development, the theme for this year’s AGM is “Repositioning AANI for greater effectiveness.”

He therefore revealed that this year’s AGM is scheduled to take place in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, from Friday 4th to Saturday 5th March 2022.

“Realising the importance of peaceful and harmonious co-existence among Nigerians and to further encourage same, we will start this year’s AGM with a Peace Walk at the Central part of Abuja tomorrow, Friday 4th March 2022 from 6.00-7.00 am.

“The starting and ending point is the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja. There will be a Cocktail Party later in the evening for all members at the Swimming Poolside of Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja, from 7.00-8.00 pm.

“On Saturday 5th March 2022, the association will conduct its AGM for 2022 at the Main Conference Hall of the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja, starting from 9.00 am.

“We shall also take reports and deliberate on critical National issues, especially security and review our Constitution during the meeting.”



