2023 Election: 70 Ughelli South Communities’ Leaders Endorse All PDP Candidates In Delta

The leaders of the 70 communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have endorsed all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 general elections.

The leaders which included President Generals, Secretary Generals, Spokesmen, Youth and Women leaders of the 70 communities in the locality said their decision to endorse all the candidates of the PDP was hinged on the credibility and rich manifesto of the party.

Prof. Arthur Ekpokpo, President General of Ewu Kingdom, while moving the motion for the endorsement, said Governor Okowa Administration in Delta state had brought a lot of development to Ughelli South Local Government Area, including the almost completed Orere Bridge, Ekrokpe-Urhiephron-Orhuwhorun Road; ongoing Cottage Hospital project, Ovwor; ongoing Okwagbe-Otutuama-Esaba-Ophorigbala Road; construction of several classroom blocks; completed Ovwor-Effurun-Otor Bridge; skills acquisition programmes and many others, as such, deserved to be voted for again.

Hon. Michael Oghenegueke, President General of Otughievwen Community, who seconded the motion before it was unanimously accepted by the leaders of the 70 communities, said they did not want APC leadership in Nigeria as it had brought a of hardship to the people as the common man could no longer afford fuel, food stuffs, or travel from one place to the other without spending much.

He maintained that they would all vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir. Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Senator Ighoyota Amori for Senate Delta Central District; Hon. Solomon Ahwinahwi for House of Representatives, Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency and Engr. Festus Utuama for Delta State House of Assembly, Ughelli South Constituency.

Earlier, the Political Leader of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Olorogun John Oguma, who hosted the meeting in his speech, told the 70 leaders that there was the need to work as one family in the forthcoming elections to reap the dividends of democracy after the elections.

He recalled how the Urhobo people worked as one family to vote for the Late Olorogun Felix Ibru to emerged the then governor of Delta State.

“So, I want us to work in line of that same spirit in Ughelli South Local Government Area to deliver all candidates of the party that have built bridges, roads, schools and empowered our people through appointments and skills acquisition,” he added.

The PDP Delta State House of Assembly Candidate, Ughelli South Constituency, Engr. Festus Utuama, who also spoke during the meeting, commended the 70 communities leaders for the endorsement and urged them to talk to their people on the need to vote for all candidates of the PDP.

Chief Patrick Fovie, PDP Chairman, Delta Central, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu, Chief of Staff to the Speaker, DTHA, Dr. Richard Kofi, Chairman, Ughelli South Local Government Council, Hon. Michael Oshetigho, PDP Chairman, Ughelli South LGA, Hon. Paul Etaga, Cordinator, Ughelli South LGA Campaign Council, Dr. Lucky Avweromre, Chief Ovis Uto, Chief Gordons Okomite, Chief Solomon Ala, Hon. Francis Aguonigho, Chief John Ewenede, Mrs. Regina Ofigho, Mr. Ojays Ojigho and many others attended the meeting.