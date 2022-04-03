2023: Elect credible leaders to change Nigeria’s narrative – PRP presidential aspirant

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A Presidential Aspirant of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Patience Ndidi Key, has advised Nigerians to be committed to changing the narrative and building great Nigeria by electing quality leadership in 2023.

Key, who was the immediate past chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) U.S., gave the advice in her remarks at the National Convention of the party held on Saturday in Abuja.

She urged members of the party to be ready to work together and commit their resources, including money, time and talents, to building PRP for the sake of the nation and its future generations.

Key said that building a great nation as envisaged by founding fathers of the PRP, including late Balarabe Musa, late Malam Aminu Kano, and late Prof Chinua Achebe, is possible if members work together and propagate the party to elect credible leaders for the country.

“I am encouraging everyone here in your states, local governments and wherever you find yourself, let’s move this party forward for the sake of all of us, saying if you have good leaders, you get good government.

“There are no two ways about it. There is no praying or fasting about it, we only have to apply actions to get to where we want to get to as Nigerian people.

“All over the world, Nigeria is an envy to many. Nigerians sit here and we develop other economies with our talents and resources.

“We do not expect external people to grow our nation. All we need is Nigerians to make a mark and make us to move forward and place us among the comity of nations.

“Not just to be belong but to stand out as a nation set on the hills.

“So, I am encouraging leaders, as something has attracted us to be members of the PRP. If you market yourselves, project your businesses, then you are going to shine,” Key said.

Key, who congratulated the newly-elected leaders of the party, urged them to go back to their respective wards, local governments and states to work for the progress of the party.

Key, who said that it did not take her more that a few days to decide to run on the platform of PRP, expressed confidence in the capability of the party to win the 2023 election.

The presidential aspirant added that she had the capacity and experience to rule Nigeria if given the opportunity. (NAN).

