2023: Ebonyi youths laud PDP for recognition of AnyiChuks as guber candidate

By Christian Ogbonna

The Youth of Ebonyi under the aegis of Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has lauded the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for issuing Certificate of the Return to Dr Ifeanyichukwuma Odii as the 2023 flag bearer of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the party had on Monday, issued the certificate to Odii, whom the court had on June 7 declared winner of the party’s Governorship primary held on May 29.

The court, however, declared the rescheduled primaries of June 5 and June 6, that brought Senator Obinna Ogba as another gubernatorial candidate as null and void and upheld Odii as the flag bearer of the party.

Odii, popularly called AnyiChuks and Sen. Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone had tussled for the governorship ticket of the party with both claiming the authentic candidate.

Mr Kelechi Igwe, State Chairman of NYO, told NAN in Abakaliki on Tuesday, that the youths in the state were happy that the certificate of return was given to Odii as the authentic flag bearer of the PDP in Ebonyi.

“We thank God that the leadership of the party has honoured the decision of the court by issuing Odii the certificate, who is the rightful candidate.

“We, therefore congratulate AnyiChuks. The people’s choice, the incoming youth governor of Ebonyi. We stand with you come 2023.

“We urge for peace among members of the PDP in the state. They should support Odii because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already affirmed the May 29, 2022 primary that produced him as candidate of the party,” Igwe said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

