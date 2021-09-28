2023: Ebonyi group faults PDP’s zoning of governorship ticket to Abakaliki bloc

The Ebonyi South Youth Congress(ESYC), has faulted the alleged zoning of the 2023 governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Abakaliki bloc of Ebonyi.

The group was reacting to an interview by PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Fred Udeogu, where he stated that PDP had zoned the governorship position for the 2023 general election to Abakaliki bloc.

The ESYC in a press statement issued in Abakaliki on Tuesday by its President, Mr Uka Anya and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) rejected the alleged zoning.

The group said that the chairman was ‘merely’ expressing his personal opinion and not an official party position.

According to the statement, discreet investigation conducted by the group reveals that PDP has not either as a party or through any of its organs met to decide on which zone would fly the party’s flag.

The statement further added that since 1996, the politics of the state has been based on zoning along the three senatorial districts namely: Ebonyi Central, Ebonyi North and Ebonyi South.

“We urge our leaders and Ebonyi people in general to be vigilant at all times and not to allow agents of confusion to destroy the state by resorting to archaic zoning formula.

“It is our view that the governorship slot should be thrown open to the three senatorial districts or we go back to Ebonyi North, where the zoning started in 1999.

“The PDP in Ebonyi should adopt all measures that will bring all parts of the state together, to ensure unity, justice and equity,” the statement read. (NAN)

