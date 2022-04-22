2023: Ebonyi APGA chieftians defect to PDP

By Christian Ogbonna

Some key officials of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi Friday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The list of the officials included the Deputy Chairman, State Secretary, Organising Secretary, Zonal Chairmen of the three Senatorial Districts, Chairmen of the 13 local government areas and 171 ward chairmen.



The event took place on Friday in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.



The former APGA stalwarts also declared their support for a PDP governorship aspirant, Dr Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii.



In a speech, the former Deputy Chairman, Mr Ramson Nwigbo, and one of the defectors, described Odii as a man with the capacity to govern the state.



“As former members of APGA, we decided to join PDP and support Odii to ensure that a candidate in the heart of the people becomes the governor in 2023.



“We dumped APGA to join PDP in the interest of our people.



“We want to support a true man, who has a programme for human capital development and economic growth, amongst others,” Nwigbo said.



Mr Okorie-Chukwumaobi Okorie, former Organising Secretary of APGA, said they defected to PDP to support Odii in order to move Ebonyi forward.



“We have found that Odii is credible and, with him, there is hope for the people.



“We are here today to assure him that wherever he goes, we will go with him.



“This is because hel is a man that can bring smile to the faces of our people.



“We, the defectors, are saying that we are solidly behind him for 2023.



“We are standing here today as former members of APGA. “Your declaration for governorship is a welcome development,” Okorie further said.



In a response, the governorship hopeful reaffirmed his readiness to use his wealth of experience in business to bring economic development to the state.



“I assure you that the PDP, which you have joined today, would surely give all of us shelter.



“As for my capacity, I know how to turn resources to multiple resources.



“Thank you all and I urge you to keep the flag flying,” Odii, who is the President of Ebele and AnyiChuks Foundation, said. (NAN)

