2023: Don’t allow politicians use you-NLC urges workers

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi chapter has urged citizens across the country to elect credible and good leaders in the 2023 elections.

Mr Ikechukwu Nwafor, the State Chairman of the NLC, made the call at a news conference in Abakaliki on Monday.

Nwafor said that the briefing was part of the activities marking the 2022 Workers Day celebration in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that the NLC in the state shifted the celebration to May 2, instead of May1, as approved by the UN.

“The 2023 elections are around the corner and we must not allow ourselves to be used by politicians. We must be careful on whom to support.

“Our interest should be more on credible and good leaders that can have workers interest at heart,” he said.

The chairman expressed worry over the wellbeing of workers in Ebonyi and the entire country.

According to him, electing good leaders irrespective of tribe and political party would guarantee good welfare for workers.

On good governance, Nwafor decried the way workers had been denied of their welfare and urged the government to focus more on project that could impact positively on citizenry.

“I urge the Ebonyi government to reduce focus on non-profitable projects. They should invest more on projects that can promote social services.

“We do not want government that will be stealing from the civil servants. We support good governance and that will continue to be our campaign come 2023,’’ he said. (NAN)

