2023: Diaspora group drums support for Gov. Yahaya Bello

By Aderogba George

A group, Advocacy for good governance in diaspora, New York, U.S., has thrown its total support for the 2023 presidency aspiration of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

The founder of the group, Mr Anthony Ukazu, in a press statement in Abuja on Thursday, also called for the support of the governor, saying he is the man whom the cap fits.He said that in a momentous time like this, there was the need to entrust someone who has all it takes to lead the country to a glorious destination.Ukazu, who is also the founder of Brighter Tomorrow Initiative, an NGO registered in Nigeria, stated that Gov. Bello has the vast experience in governance to fix the woes in the country.

He said that the group has remained resolute on the decision to support Bello with obvious reasons, among which is that he is the only governor to have appointed young persons into his administration.He further said that the governor intentionally selected the best hands to handle critical positions in his state.“After proper consultations and refined search for the man who the cap fits most at this critical moment, we have unanimously annointed the candidature of Gov Yahaya Bello as our consensus Choice.“We will swing into rapid action to ensure that this vision is totally realized,” he stressed.Ukazu disclosed that the developmental strides of Gov. Bello in Kogi state is one to reckon with; as he had made remarkable achievements in infrastructural development across the state.According to him, the governor’s passion for human development and women empowerment is riveting, and cannot be overemphasize.

He said that the governor had harnessed all the natural resources embedded in the state for the overall good and development of the state.He further said that more overwhelming testimonies about the quintessential achievements in governance in Kogi state are numerous to mention.The founder of the group eulogized the governor for taking the giant decision to hacken to the clarion call to run for the most exalted position in the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said that Gov. Bello’s determination is to correct the abnormalities where his party did not get it right, and also consolidate on the right policies and manifestos of the party to put Nigeria on a right footing.Ukazu added that the group is extremely hopeful that Bello’s ambition would be gladly welcomed by the delegates of the party to entrust him with the ticket in the forthcoming primary election.He further said that Bello’s choice would ease the party the stress of canvassing support in the next election as his candidature is a marketable one.

He disclosed that the diaspora group would rally support for Gov. Bello in its referred capacity and would ensure that the support cuts across every stakeholder to align with the youthful and useful vision. (NAN)

