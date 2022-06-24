2023: Delta Speaker urges residents to obtain PVCs

The Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has advised residents of the state who were of voting age to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) for the 2023 polls.

Oborevwori, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta, said this when he received management of the Delta House of Assembly on Friday in Asaba.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) PVC was key in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The speaker, explained that it was by possession of the PVC, the holders could effectively and efficiently participate in the elections and urged members of staff of the assembly to endeavour to get it as well as mobilise others to do so.

Oborevwori, who solicited for massive support for himself and all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections, assured the people of the state of sustained progress and development if elected as governor of Delta, come May 2023.

The speaker commended the cordial working relationship that existed among the various segments of workers in the house and thanked them for the support.

Oborevwori while commending staff for their support, urged them to continue to sustain the existing peace between them and the lawmakers.

He also assured workers that their welfare would remain a top priority under his leadership of the assembly.

On her part, the Clerk of the House, Mrs Lyna Ocholor said the essence of the visit, was to congratulate him for his emergence as the governorship candidate of the PDP and for his birthday which came up last Sunday, June 19.

Ocholor prayed for God’s continuous grace in the life of the speaker and wished him victory at the poll.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Ochor, Majority Leader, Chief Ferguson Onwo, and Deputy Chief Whip, Mr Solomon Ighrapata among others, were present at the ceremony which featured presentation of congratulatory and birthday cards.(NAN)

