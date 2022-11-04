2023: Delta PDP inaugurates campaign council as Okowa urges stronger ties 

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, of Delta and the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged members in the state to settle differences among them to remain a stronger family.



Okowa gave the advice in Asaba shortly after the inauguration of the campaign council of the party in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Governors of Delta, Chief James Ibori, and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and Chief David Edevbie, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were absent at the inauguration.



Okowa, while addressing the council after its inauguration by the PDP State Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said though the party had some internal challenges which were being addressed.



The governor said that the PDP remained one big family, adding that it was expected of every member to really support for those who won their primary elections, for the party to secure victory at the polls.



He said that now that the dusts were over with primary elections, all that ran for other positions but lost, should support the candidates that won because the future had a way to compensate everyone.



“People are worried about what is going on, yes in a big political family there are issues, but those issues will be sorted out.



“There were issues in Delta state, we must continue to realise that the PDP family is one family. We cannot discriminate among ourselves.



“I use this opportunity to thank all the aspirants to the gubernatorial election, and now that the dust is settled, we must realise that we are one family. It is not for us to fight amongst ourselves, but for us to respect each other.



“And to realise that collectively as a family, we can do better in the elections. We must see it as such, respect your brothers and sisters and not discriminate against any,” Okowa said.

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP insisted that only PDP had solutions that could make the country work better.



He said that the ruling party had failed to advance the country and had blamed the managers for the many challenges and poverty.



He said that only a party with relevant experience like the PDP could truly rescue, rebuild and reset the country into working again for the good of the citizens.



He said that with the very poor state of the country, only experienced leaders like Atiku Abubakar could bring Nigeria out of the current state of despondency caused by the incompetent and inept APC led Federal Government.



“There is only one team that can deliver Nigeria out of where we are and that is the Atiku-Okowa ticket.



“I have looked at all of them and ordinarily they would have been capable in a country that works but we are now in a country that is not working so you need those who know what to do.



“It is the Atiku-Okowa ticket of the PDP that can take us out of where we are and move us forward.



“PDP won’t lie to Nigerians, we have a difficult task but working with Nigerians we will get the country working again,” he said.



The party governorship candidate and Speaker, State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, lauded Gov Okowa for his political sagacity and adroit leadership skills which he had deployed in managing the affairs of the party since 2015.



He said the massive achievements of Okowa had made campaigns easier for the party in the state.



He alleged that Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege’s tenure as Secretary to the State Government was characterised by parochialism, greed, abuse of power, and undemocratic tendencies.



Okowa tasks the council on ward to ward and unit to unit campaign to ensure the party’s victory come 2023 general elections.



According to Oborevwori, the people of Delta do not need a despot like Omo-Agege, but a liberal, broadminded, and selfless leader like himself who stands for equity and fairness.



He said his M.O.R.E Agenda: Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security was geared towards consolidating and extending the gains of the current administration.



“It is designed to continue and expand the infrastructural and human capital development programmes of the Okowa administration.



“The vision is to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of social and economic well-being and it is my promise to all Deltans that I will listen more, do more, and achieve more,” Oborevwori said.



On his part, State Party Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said the ceremony marks the commencement of the party’s campaign to the Presidency and Government House Asaba.



He also berated the Deputy President of the Senate and APC Governorship candidate Sen. Omo-Agege for not using his acclaimed capacity to influence the reconstruction of the various federal roads in the state.



He said that Omo-Agege’s self-acclaimed capacity was to influence projects to his own Orogun community to the detriment of other communities in his Senatorial District.



Esiso, however, urged members of the Campaign Council to concentrate on their various units, wards and local governments and work hard to woo more people to the party.



“We have started our campaign that will lead to the rescue and resetting of Nigeria,” Esiso said. (NAN)

