2023 Delta Guber Race: My achievements speak for me — Omo-Agege

By Edeki Igafe

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, says his achievements testifies, as he officially declared his interest to run for the governorship race in 2023.

Omo-Agege, a Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, made the declaration on Thursday at the

Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.



While thanking God for whatever he achieved, he appreciated his constituency members for their support that had enabled him attain the heights as a senator and the deputy senate president.



Omo-Agege, said that he had within the mandate given him by the people, fulfilled all his promises to the constituency in both 2015 and 2019.



“With the support from President Muhammad Buhari with that of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the senators in the ninth Assembly, I have fulfilled all my promises to my constituency.



” I have built solar powered water boreholes in almost all the communities in the eight local government areas in my constituency. I have improved their electricity supply by installing new transformers in all communities.



“School were given furniture and reconstructed, roads rehabilitated and by God’s grace a new federal polytechnic has been attracted to the state under my watch and also a campus of Nigeria Law school in Delta among others”.



He said that it was time for him to leave his comfort zone to enable him develop other parts of Delta, hence, his declaration to serve in the office of the governorship position in the state.



He said that to achieve this objectives, he hinged his strategies on Employment & Empowerment, Development, Good Governance and Enduring peace and security(EDGE) to build a new Delta.



The senator said that Delta Central was his “comfort zone’, adding that he had decided to step of the zone to extend same benefits to others parts of the state.



“Today April 14, 2022, I Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Obarisi of Urhobo land offers myself as a candidate for the office of the governor of Delta in 2023,” he said.



Omo-Agege said that he had fulfilled all the electioneering promises he made during the 2015 and 2019 campaigns.



“As a senator, I have represented Delta Central very well. I thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan and others.



“With the support from President Buhari and Senator Lawan and others, Law School is coming to Delta.



“Very soon a new Federal University of Agriculture will be established in Aboh in Ndokwa Local Government Area of the state.



“Delta Central is my comfort zone and if I decide to run over and over again, I am confident that I will win.



“Today I have decided to step out of my comfort zone and move to extend same benefits to the whole of Delta.



“We should not fold our hands and allow PDP to continue to marginalised us. The time has come for us to take our destinies into our hand and say enough is enough,” Omo-Agege said.



Also speaking, National Vice Chairman of APC, South South, Mr Victor Giadon said that Delta was now ripe to be taken over by the party.



“We are issuing quick notice to PDP in Delta to pack their loads and go. A final departure warning to PDP in Delta,” he said.



Mr O’tega Emeror, a founding father of APC in Delta said that the state had suffered economic setbacks from the ruling PDP given the enormous resources that accrues to it.



“With the great crowd seen here today, those who say there is no APC in Delta are not telling the truth. I urge you to come out and vote for APC to take over the state,” he said.



Former APC chairman in the state, Mr Jones Erue, Chief Hyacinth Enuha and Chief Frank Kokori, Chieftains of the party, described Omo-Agege as God’s chosen to liberate Delta.



Kokori said, “I am happy that in my life time, there is going to be a change in government in Delta,”.



In attendance were APC lawmakers both state and national assemblies, party chieftains within and beyond Delta.



Party supporters across Delta and representatives of the Imo and Kogi State governors, Hope Uzodima and Yahaya Bello respectively among others. (NAN)

