2023: Declare your assets publicly, CISLAC tells candidates

By Reginald Tobin

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, has called on candidates running for public offices to publicly declare their assets.

CISLAC made the call during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the body, CISLAC Chairman, Auwal Rafsanjani, also urged candidates to ensure full compliance of asset declaration laws by the CCB, adding that it will show accountability and promote integrity in public service.

He said “As we are going into the 2023 General elections, The Executive Director CISLAC said the visit focuses on three objectives, the first objective, which will focus on the campaign season, hopes to encourage candidates running for public office to publicly declare their assets.

“The second and third objectives would urge candidates to commit to ensuring full compliance with asset declaration laws by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), as well as investigate past leaks around non-compliance with asset declaration when they get into office.

“During the political parties’ primaries, commercialization of politics was the main headline, adding that it became a pointer to how vote trading and electoral bribery can play a disruptive role in the 2023 elections.”

Rafsanjani who said that CISLAC has been working close with the CCB decried lack of support to the agency by the government.

He said it is very important to support the CCB, stating that if supported, the public will know more about the agency and its functions.

Rafsanjani, however, urged the CCB to investigate offences on asset declaration and also send such offences to the tribunal for adjudication.

He also urged the CCB to send a representative to work with CISLAC on the project, while maintaining a good relationship with civil society groups and the media.

