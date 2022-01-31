2023: Datti Baba-Ahmed joins Kaduna Governorship race

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, Jan. 30, 2022 (NAN) Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed on Sunday declared interest to vie for the Governorship Seat of Kaduna State, under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 General Elections.

Speaking while submitting his letter of interest to the leadership of the PDP in Kaduna, Baba-Ahmed, who is the founder and Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja, said he considered his decision as a call to duty.

He explained that his resolve to run for the governor’s seat was not as a result of quest for power or position, but to summit himself to serve the people and lead the state to prosperity.

“Our people are in dire need of a good leader that will secure their lives, their property and bring prosperity to the state.

“I am not here to seek for a job or a position, but I am moved by the plight of the people to offer myself to serve and lead Kaduna residents to the glorious Kaduna state we all aspire,” he said.

He urged the leadership of the PDP to pay attention to sieving candidates that would lead the people to prosperity for the overall development of the state.

He said that Kaduna state needed leaders with integrity, honesty, conscience, transparency, and a vision to improve the livelihood of the people.

According to him, clean politics is the one that brings good candidates who will lead the party and the people to victory.

“A good leadership is the one that solves societal problems, brings prosperity and development.

“Therefore, we will fail if we do not screen good leaders that will work to improve the standard of living of the people,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr Hassan Hyat, assured Baba-Ahmed and other aspirants that there would be a level playing field during the primaries.

Hyat said that while the party would ensure transparency and fair primaries, all aspirants must work with the party structure to secure the confidence of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baba-Ahmed represented Zaria Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, under the platform of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP).

He also represented Kaduna North Senatorial District at the Senate from 2011 to 2012, under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change party, and was a Presidential aspirant under the PDP in the 2019 General Elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

