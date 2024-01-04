2023: Customs generated N41.6bn revenue in Kano, Jigawa command – Comptroller

The Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it collected about N41.6 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2023 from its command in Kano and Jigawa.

Mr Dauda Chana, Comptroller of Customs in charge of Kano and Jigawa commands, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

He said the command was putting measures in place to step up security at the border posts, to curtail illegal trades and prevent contraband from coming into the country.

The comptroller explained that the command would also carry out 100 per cent physical examination to prevent offensive goods from being smuggled into the country through the borders in the area.

He said already, the area command had issued an effective operational order to its field officers at the border posts on how to tackle the menace of smuggling.

” We will continue to enhance trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security in line with the directives of the management of the NCS.

” We have also partnered with traditional rulers in border communities to assist our personnel deployed with reliable information on movement of smugglers,” he said.

The area comptroller said officers at the border areas had been briefed on how the partnership would assist them in arresting smugglers.

” We have positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in sharp practices and illegal businesses.

” We have also deployed various strategies to enable us to get vital information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of smugglers,” he added.

According to him, the aim is to encourage Nigerians, especially those living in border communities, to offer intelligence reports that can aid the command to apprehend smugglers.

He expressed optimism that the involvement of border communities would greatly assist officers of the service in protecting the nation’s economy from activities of saboteurs.

” The successful coordination and cooperation between our organisation and our esteemed partner agencies exemplify our shared dedication to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens.

” We remain resolute in our commitment to eradicating illegal activities that pose a threat to our society,” Chana said.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko

