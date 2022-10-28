2023: Concerned citizen urges traditional rulers to steer of politicians

By Muhammad Nasir

A concerned citizen based in Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Sahabi-‘Yar-Abba has called on traditional rulers in the country to steer clear of politicians in the build up to the 2023 General Elections.

Sahabi- ‘Yar-Abba, who is also a business mogul made the call when he spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday.

He said that the call has become necessary as it is a bad omen for the custodians of the nation’s highly revered traditional institutions to be partisan in the daily administration of their domains.

The concerned citizen said that the respect being accorded these centuries-old institutions would be eroded if the royal fathers were not apolitical.

According to him,” they should be fathers to all the politicians irrespective of any political party affiliations.

“This is the only way they can continue to enjoy loyalty from their subjects, otherwise they will those soil their images and become subjects of ridicule.

“They shuould be receptable to all the politicians and political parties, as well as admonish them to shun campaigns of calumny and hate speeches.

“Rather,the political parties and their candidates should focus on issues-based campaings instead of heating the polity.”

‘Sahabi-‘Yar-Abba, however advised any traditional ruler who want to be partisan to resign and be wholly involved in the actovities of his chosen political party.

He said that this was the only way to safeguard the sanctity of the traditonal institutions and the good names of the occupants of the stools

The business mogul also appealed to Nigerians to sustain fervent prayers to ensure the conduct of hitch free 2023 polls. (NAN)

