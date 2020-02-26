2023: Concede presidential ticket to South East, Group to APC

The South East Forum of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised the APC to concede its 2023 presidential ticket to the South East to attract massive vote from the zone.

Mr Lawrence Onuchukwu, the forum leader said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja in support of Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s call for the rotational convention from the northern Nigeria to South.

Onuchukwu said that the rotation from the North to the South was one of the surest ways for the party to amass large vote from the zone and the geopolitical region which would translate into another landslide victory for the party.

According to him, the South East zone has remained the only zone in the southern Nigeria that has not produced the nation’s president since the rotation convention dispensation that began in 1999.

“The APC as ruling party must do everything possible to concede its presidential ticket to a South easterner in 2023 to attract massive vote and a landslide victory for the presidential election,” he said.

Onuchukwu reiterated that the rotation of presidency between the North and South remained a veritable recipe to check mistrust among political leaders and bring about peace and unity in the nation.

He noted that the practice was the main reason why Nigeria had enjoyed and experienced over 20 years of unbroken democracy since 1999.

“Its no magic that Nigeria has experienced over 20 years unbroken democracy; it is all due to the rotation of power that has been going on since 1999 to date,’’ he said.

He lauded the support of el-Rufa’i for the rotational convention, saying that he was courageous to speak the truth against all odds.

He commended el-Rufa’i for his advocacy that the 2023 presidency should go to the southern part of the country.(NAN)