2023: Concede presidency to South-East, Group urges other zones

The National Leader of Ndigbo United Peoples Assembly (NUPA), Chief Bartho Igwedibia, has appealed to other geo-political zones in the country to concede the next president to the South-East zone.



Igwedibia made the call on Wednesday, during an interactive sesssion with newsmen in Awka.

He said the southeast had yet to produce the president since the current democratic governance.



“If equity, fairness and justice must be considered in the choice of where the next president of the country should come from, it should be the southeast.

“The zone is endowed with highly equipped technocrats and politicians that can lead Nigeria into the league of advanced nations.



“Obviously, when an Igbo man is in charge, all that he wants is result and with such spirit, the nation can tackle the mirage of challenges impeding development,” Igwedibia said.



He further appealed to presidential aspirants from the zone to exhibit maturity in their quest for the position.



He called for a forum of Igbo leaders, where the various interests would be harmonised and the most credible aspirant chosen.



He said that NUPA as a grassroots organisation was ready to work with any credible person backed by the zone to ensure that the project was realised. (NAN)

