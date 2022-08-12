2023: Commissioner urges Nigerians to vote God- fearing leaders

By Awayi Kuje

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Lucky Isaac, has advised eligible voters to elect credible and right leaders during the 2023 general elections.

Isaac made the call on Friday when Wamba Farin Ruwa Movement paid him a courtesy visit in Lafia.He said that electing right leaders would promote peace and speeding development in the state.The commissioner urged the youths and those eligible Nigerians, who had yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) to enable them exercise their rights in 2023.“I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you of my support to the movement to succeed.“I want to call on you and other Nigerians, who have yet to collect your PVCs to do so in order to vote right leaders come 2023,” he said.Isaac urged the youths shun violence and other negative acts at all times.“I also want to call on you to shun violence, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of your elections.“

As the importance of peace could not be overemphasised; peace is priceless and non-negotiable,” he said.He urged the youths and other Nigerians to engage meaningful ventures to be self- reliant and contribute their quota positively to the development of the country.The commissioner further urged the youth and people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed beyond 2023.Earlier, Mr Solomon Yashin, the Leader of the youth movement, said that the visit was to identify with the commissioner over his youth-friendly policies and programmes.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

