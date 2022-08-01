2023: Coalition urges NASS to fast track legislation on diaspora voting

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A political group, the Coalition of the PDP National and Diaspora Certified Support Groups (COPAG) has urged the National Assembly to fast track legislation that would allow Nigerians in Diaspora to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The coalition also known as International Coalition of Certified Atiku Groups, (ICCAG), under the leadership of Vik-Morrow Ulo, Dr Kanayo Gbemudu, Princess Falade, made the call during a meeting at the Atiku Presidential Campaign Office Abuja.

Ulo expressed concerns over the non-constitutional provision for diaspora voting in Nigeria.

He said that the group has began efforts towards to encourage strategic participation of Nigerians in the diaspora for the Presidential Elections in 2023.

He said this would be done via a scheme called ‘Diaspora Supports for Grassroots Mobilisation and Sensitization in Nigeria’.

“With regards to the none constitutional provisions for Diaspora voting, COPAG also known as ICCAG took up the responsibility to build solid Diaspora Solidarity as means to encourage strategic participation of Nigerians in the Diaspora for the Presidential Elections in 2023.

“COPAG is the very first assemblage of Atiku’s officially recognised national and diaspora support groups leaders since 2018.”

Highlights of the meeting was the appointment of the current Youth Leader of the PDP in the U.S. Daniel Akeni as COPAG Director-General.

The appointment, according to Ulo is to promote Nigerian Diaspora Supports for Grassroots Mobilization and Sensitization Campaign for Actualization of Atiku/Okowa 2023 Presidency.

He explained that Akeni’s appointment was based on high recommendations.

“The newly appointed U.S. leader of the ICCAG, previously campaigned for Sen. Ademola Adeleke in the U.S. and Osun and he is today the Governor Elect of Osun.

“The Hollywood promoter in collaboration with Patrick Killpatrick, a Hollywood legendary actor from California and Michael Adegoke, another top Hollywood actor, are joint collaborators with the Atiku’s Coalition US Director General to make Atiku win the 2023”, Ulo said.

Ulo expressed the hope that Akeni with his new post, would greatly contribute the role of Diaspora in the elections via diaspora support and mobilisation.

In his virtual acceptance remarks Akeni expressed great delight and promised maximum Support for Atiku Okowa Presidential Campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that March 2, the national assembly rejected the proposal for diaspora voting in Nigeria’s national elections.

Senators voted 62-29 against the proposed constitutional amendment,

Similarly, the House of Representatives further sealed the fate of the bill by voting 240-58 against the proposal. (NAN)

