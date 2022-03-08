2023: Coalition advocates for credible elections, national developement

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Coalition of two Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) collaborated to focus on facilitating effective advocacy on issues of civic space, national development and election credibility.

The Nigeria Network of NGOs, represented by its Executive Director, Mr Oyebisi Oluseyi and the Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks represented by its Chairman, Ibrahim Waiya, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

According to Waiya ,the MoU is to formalise a partnership between the two Networks at a strategic and operational level.

He added that it was to also focus on advocating for issues around local philanthropy, regulatory frameworks, unity, peace, and security especially at a time when civil society regulations in Nigeria continued to remain knotty.

“We are happy that we are coming together in partnership and sought this opportunity with NNNGO because we understand that as nonprofit Networks, it is imperative to work together.

“Partnership especially with the critical stakeholders in the sector will help the Nigerian civil society gain credibility, legitimacy and transparency as a sector.

“The partnership is an opportunity to learn from the models and practices of NNNGO, a Network which had been existing for almost three decades.”

Waiya added that the NGO had also been providing support on how the electoral system could work effectively .

He further stated that thr group participated in the process of advocating for the best practices to be reflected in the electoral law which was recently signed into law.

He said that with the MoU, the groups would continue with the advocacy to ensure Nigeria has the best electoral law to guide elections management .

“We will also play our own role by sensitising and creating awareness for citizens to participate in the process and ensure that credible leaders are elected.

“We will engage the political parties to ensure that they comply with what is obtained in the new Electoral law and also engaged INEC on best practices.”

Mr Oyebisi Oluseyi, the Executive Director, Nigeria Network of NGOs said that the partnership fits well into the organisation’s mandate adding that it would explore ways to ensure support for subnational networks through capacity building and experience sharing.

“We have a collective goal which is to ensure a thriving operational environment for nonprofits in Nigeria and what we have done today is a step in the right direction.

“The MOU strengthens the existing relationship between the two Networks and will leverage each Network’s comparative advantage to promote common understanding of the legal obligations of nonprofit organisations.

“This is to ensure full compliance and adopt best practices in governance and accountability.

“It is to also ensure appropriate consultation on matters of relevant and significant policies and programmes of government that affect civil society, Nigerian citizens and national development. “

According to Oluseyi, collaboration is the new currency on session ,so the MoU would help NGOs serve Nigerians better and amplify the three important values of trust ,accountability and transparency.

He said that people see NGOs as non-complaint group adding that the MoU would help in self regulations as well as complying to regulatory frameworks.

“The issue of compliance is complex in the sense that the ease of compliance is not there ,because the regulators have not succeeded in educating the sector on how best to comply and which office is in charge of what.

“We have a sector that wants to comply, that is why this marriage today becomes very much important,and the other part also is the education that needs to happen ,in terms of regulations.”

Oluseyi said that through this MoU ,the groups would continue to advocate for one ease of compliance for regulatory framework and to also ensure that members know what they need led to do.

He expressed excitement about the progress made on the Electoral Law and urged leaders to use their platforms to preach peace ahead of the 2023 elections.

He also urged Nigerians to go get their voter cards to vote for credible candidates that would help Nigeria to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Oluseyi added that Nigeria needed to also start thinking around how to have meaningful connectivity, Internet affordability and accessibility for the elections.

He urged journalists to provide a platform where everyone would be heard and urged Nigerians not to be used as conduit for violence and money laundering .

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

