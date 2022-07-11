2023: CISLAC tasks INEC, anti-graft, law enforcement agencies on credible elections

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International (TI) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, anti-graft and law enforcement agencies to do more ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani made the assertion in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Rafsanjani congratulated Nigerians and Africans by extension as they mark this year’s Anti-Corruption Day Celebration.

He reminded INEC, anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies across the country on the need to put in more work ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said,”This year’s celebration, which is the sixth edition we are commemorating has the theme: “Strategies and Mechanisms for the Transparent Management of Covid-19 Funds” and we at CISLAC will like to remind the government on the need to be transparent on its expenditures.

“A good example is the lingering fuel scarcity which has lasted for months. This is despite the huge sums set aside for subsidy payments. Citizens struggle to understand how trillions are budgeted for fuel subsidy.

“This year’s celebration is a good time to remind INEC, anti-graft agencies and law enforcement agencies of their role in enabling a free and fair elections devoid of dirty money and vote trading. As the highest Illicit Financial Flow (IFF) offender in the African continent with an estimated sum of $18billion USD according to the African Union High Level panel on IFF led by Thabo Mbeki, existing laws around money laundering and political party financing in Nigeria should be adhered to so that politicians don’t use ill gotten wealth to get into power.”

Rafsanjani also reminded the current government that citizens are keenly watching events around the office of the accountant general of the federation.

“With 3 different individuals acting in that capacity in less than 2 months, and the numerous allegations against the previous two, citizens demand answers and the government should not sweep the matter under the carpet,” he stated.

He added that there is need to investigate the deteriorating security situation bedevilling the country,” the latest which is the Kuje prison break. Recent discoveries of huge sums in the residence of military contractors needs to be investigated to its logical conclusion.

“Funds meant for securing the lives and properties of Nigerians shouldn’t be diverted.



In conclusion, we would like to call on the anti-graft agencies to be very professional in their actions. Rather than seek media trial and sensational reporting, they should endeavour to do their assignments thoroughly so that state resources are conserved.”

