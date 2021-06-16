2023: Christian leaders seek Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

The All Christian Leaders and Ministers Forum (ACLMF) has declared readiness to support Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in 2023.

The National President of ACLMF, Rev. Sam Ogedengbe, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday after the joint national monthly meeting of the forum at Abule-Egba, Lagos.

Ogedengbe said that if given the nod by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for a second term in office, the forum would support Sanwo-Olu.

He said that sometimes, politics could be by religion and sometimes might be through delivery of promises made and kept by the chosen candidate.

The ACLMF president said that after the general meeting of the forum with all local government coordinators in the state on June 2, there was an agreement to support the incumbent governor of Lagos State.

He said their support was based on the level and speed of work as well as performance of the present governor in all local government areas of the state.

According to him, “the forum will not be ungrateful to the performing, listening and all-encompassing governor, but will rather rally round him as a show of support and encouragement.

”During our state’s general meeting in Lekki on June 2, 2021, the Christian leaders and ministers forum agreed that we will support the governor for a second term because he has performed creditably.

”His performance is with a lot of visible transformation agenda and we believe that he has a lot of projects that need to be completed, which by all indications, cannot be completed within the period of remaining two years.

”I need to lay emphasis that Sanwo-Olu has performed beyond reasonable doubt.

”That is why we tarry till today in front of the entire executives and national coordinators of this forum, ACLMF, to make a bold u-turn and announce to the entire world that we will support him for a second term,” he said.

Ogedengbe said that after Sanwo-Olu’s tenure of eight years, another credible candidate could then take over by God’s grace.

”We will support Sanwo-Olu for second term. And after his tenure of eight years, another Muslim or any other credible candidate will take over by God’s grace,” the ACLMF president said. (NAN)