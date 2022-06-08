2023 Census: NPC trains South West senior staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday began training for its senior members of staff in the South West, to avail them required knowledge of the census processes and instruments.

Declaring the training open in Abeokuta, Sen. Mudashir Hussein, NPC Federal Commissioner, Osun, said the exercise would pave way for a credible and reliable census.

Hussein said that the participants would be trained on detailed principles and methodologies for a successful census as part of efforts to deliver a credible 2023 Population.

According to him, the principal training is a training for trainers toward the conduct of a trial census, as one of the pre-census activities.

He said that the process would involve all census operations tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner.

He said that the objectives of the exercise were to assess the quality and usefulness of gadgets toward the census in 2023.

He stressed the need to properly train the facilitators who would train the supervisors and the enumerators at the zonal and state levels.

“Mr President has directed us that he is ready to do this census for Nigerians so we can have accurate data. Without data there is nothing we can do.

“What happened during the COVID-19 in countries like America, France, and Britain, they have accurate data and we don’t have such in Nigeria and that is why we had some crises.

“This time around, for the first time in the history of this country, we will have an accurate data

“For the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) that we redeemed about one year ago, by now when we finish and put everything into perspective, we will know the member of each household,” he said. (NAN)

