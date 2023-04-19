2023 Census: NPC to train 20,000 personnel in Delta

By Mercy Obojeghren

The National Population Commission (NPC) says it plans to train about 20,000 personnel for 2023 National Population and Housing Census in Delta.



The state NPC’s Federal Commissioner, Chief Richard Odibo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the personnel would be in categories such as enumerators, supervisors and coordinators.



Odibo said the commission had been carrying out training for all levels of functionaries in other parts of the country including Delta.



He said the commission had for long commenced the processes for the success of the 2023 census.

”The first thing we did across the country was to conduct the enumeration area generation.

”Every local government area in Delta has been demarcated including the hard to reach areas.

”Thereafter, we tested our instruments and carried out what we called the trial census within Delta,” he said.

Odibo said some people were unaware of the new innovation that would be employed during the exercise.

“A lot of people are not aware of the technology to be used during the 2023 Census.

”I advise the people of Delta to cooperate and make themselves and their children available to be counted and discard myths about census that does not hold water.

”Census enables the Federal Government to plan for every citizens of the country including children both the able bodied and the physically challenged,” he said.

The commissioner, therefore, called on the state government, policy and decision makers to ensure they enlightened their people on the need to make themselves available to be counted.

”We expect the state government, policy and decision makers to do their bid.

”When we generate the data, we will disseminate it to the policy makers to make use for the country’s development,” he said.(NAN)