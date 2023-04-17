2023 Census: NPC inaugurate committees in Plateau

By Martha Nyam

The National Population Commission (NPC) has inaugurated security, logistics and publicity committees

in Plateau ahead of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

The NPC Federal Commissione in the state, Mrs Celcilia Dapoet, said during the inauguration in Jos on Monday that

the committees were set up to programme and control information flow for public awareness, as well as ensure

security for even distribution of men and materials needed for the census.

According to her, the19-member Committee on 2023 Census Publicity is made of men and women who know

their onions in the art of public enlightenment and education.

She added that the committee members have the capacity to mobilise citizens for the all important national project.

“Similarly, the 17-man Committee on Security and Logistics consists of professionals in relevant fields whose role

is significant to the success of the census,” she said.

Dapoet said that the 2023 census should represent a sense of renewed hope for the people of the state and

provide an opportunity to correct the errors of the past that was greeted with protests following the outcome

of the 2006 census that claimed the state was undercounted.

She appealed to stakeholders to contribute their quota in ensuring every person was counted, promising that

the NPC in Plateau would organise a credible census.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau while inaugurating the committees charged members to be committed in discharging

their duties and ensure smooth and successful exercise.

Lalong, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Mr Danladi Atu, said census

had many advantages such as provision of clear demographic and socio-economic data of the people,

thereby helping in planning and decision making.

He added that the committees were saddled with the responsibilities of carrying out public enlightenment, as

well as soliciting support for the census and its processes.

Others are: mobilising resources and materials, promote institutional collaboration and implement effective publicity strategies for the census.

“The Security and Logistics Committee will help in maintaining public peace and order around census activities and personnel.

“It will also help in securing National Population Commission offices, vehicles and equipment, among others,” he said.

The Chairman of the Publicity Committee, Mr Dan Manjang, in an acceptance speech, promised to work dutifully for the

success of the census.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Population and Housing Census is scheduled for May 3 – May 7.

(NAN)