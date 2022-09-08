2023 Census: NPC commits to transparent procurement process

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, has reassured of the commission’s commitment to transparent procurement process for a credible 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Kwarra said this while declaring open a three-day capacity building workshop on procurement skills for members of the commission in Ado, Nasarawa, on Wednesday.

He said the workshop was part of preparations for the conduct of Nigeria’s first fully digital Census in 2023.

“The Commission is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the procurement process leading to the next census is transparent.

“A good procurement function is pivotal in deploying an effective plan, leveraging robust forecasting, market analysis, purchasing processes, and cost reduction methodologies,” he said.

The chairman explained that the workshop showed the Commission’s commitment to equip personnel in the Commission with new techniques in procurement processes.

He said the specific objectives of the workshop included to impart management with cutting edge procurement skills and techniques to effectively manage spending and achieve value for money in accordance with 2007 procurement Act.

Kwarra, who reiterated the determination of the commission to conducting credible and acceptable census, assured of the Commission’s resolve to make the 2023 Census credible through adoption of transparent processes in the procurement of goods and services.

Mr Darlington Okereke, Chairman, Procurement Committee, said the essence of the workshop was to prepare the staff wise buying.

Okereke, who commended the chairman for making the workshop possible, pledged to take advantage of the opportunity appropriately.

“We will leverage on this opportunity given to us to face the realities of international procurement standard,” he said.

Also, Dr Collins Opiyo, Chief Technical Adviser to the Commission, urged the staff to properly equip themselves with the international principles of procurement.

Opiyo who described procurement as critical in frugal planning, said that it was the foundation for a successful 2023 population and housing census. (NAN)

