2023: Catholic assembly urges Christians to participate actively in politics

By Gabriel Yough

The General Assembly of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo on Friday urged Christians in the country to participate actively in politics and help in changing the fortunes of the nation.

This is contained in a communique at the end of its 20th General Assembly, signed by Most Rev. Dr Charles Hamawa, the Catholic Bishop and Very Rev. Fr. Eugene Batare in Jalingo.

According to the communique, the notion that politics is a dirty game should encourage Christians to go in there and change it for a clean game for a better country, come 2023.

The communique called on the christian community in the country to be card-carrying members of political parties of their choices, contest elections, vote at elections and fully follow all the processes to enable them change the narrative for good.

“If the notion that politics is a dirty game is anything to go by, then, it should encourage Christians to participate in order to change to a clean game for a better nation,” it stated.

The assembly also urged Nigerians to eschew violence and support government and security agencies to tackle the growing insecurity to ensure rapid development.

It urged the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in ensuring an end to the frequent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which it noted, was destroying the country’s future.

The assembly also resolved to continue to uphold righteousness and spread the good news to the people for a peaceful and fulfilled society. (NAN)

