2023: CAN urges Nigerians not to relent in prayers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reitrated its called for Nigerians not to relent in praying for the peace, unity and stability in the country.

Bishop Dami Mamza, Chairman of the association in Adamawa, made the call while reviewing the 2022 Christian pilgrimage on Monday in Yola.

Mamza who is also the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, said that the country needs prayers by all to overcome its challenges, especially with 2023 general election approaches.

“There is nothing we can do as citizens of this country than praying for 2023 to be peaceful, credible, free and fair.

“I think this is what we are hoping and praying that all the challenges we are facing now to be overcome before 2023”, he said.

Mamza also described the 2022 Christian pilgrimage as the most fulfilling and spiritually rewarding pilgrimage in the history of the state.

He said the pilgrimage took place in Rome, and Adamawa pilgrims were given special consideration by Pope.

“This year through the courtesy of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, 130 pilgrims prepared and go to Rome on pilgrimage.

“We had some challenges regarding visas and not all 130 were able to get the opportunity to go to Rome but about 120 of us went to Rome on pilgrimage.

“It has been a wonderful experience because most of us or all of them have never been to Rome.

“Pilgrimages normally take place in Israel but this time around, it was in Rome and we really had a wonderful experience,” he said.

He added that Adamawa pilgrims have personal and direct contact with the Pope, and it has never happened in the history of pilgrimage in the state.

While commending the governor for the gesture, Mamza said the pilgrimage has enhanced and strengthened the faith of the pilgrims. (NAN)

