2023: CAN cautions against same religion ticket

October 29, 2021



Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised  political parties against heating up polity with either Christian/Christian or Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in 2023 general election.

This is contained in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications to CAN’s President, His Eminence, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Friday, in Abuja.

Ayokunle, who was quoted as saying this in an interactive session with Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, urged politicians not to heat up polity in any way.

He also advised against utterances capable of causing crisis in nation.

”⁶There is already tension in land because of insecurity. We equally want to advise that on presidency, a balance of religious practitioners be considered.

”We don’t want Christian/Christian ticket nor Muslim/Muslim ticket,” he said.

CAN president, who however, commended Federal Government on management of the COVID-19 pandemic and warned against forcing the people to take the vaccine.

“We appreciate Federal Government, especially Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for way this stubborn virus has been managed.

“ We want to urge government to continue to encourage Nigerians to take vaccine but never to force or coerce people into doing so”.

clergyman appealed to Federal Government to create enabling environment to cushion economic hardship on people.

“ We appreciate efforts of legislative assemblies in calling attention of the executive to inflation, more efforts are required to nip these things in the bud.

“ Enabling environment should be created for investments and incentives or tax exceptions given to local manufacturers on some goods,” he added.

In his response, Omo-Agege thanked the cleric and called for more of such interaction, with a view to bridging the gap between the National Assembly and the christian body.

.
He also appreciated the support of the association in the effort of the government to promote peace and unity and in its war against the pandemic.

The deputy senate president urged the Church leadership to encourage people to take the vaccine, to reduce the menace of government ”should not force it on them”.

The delegation include; CAN General Secretary, Mr Joseph Daramola and CAN Northcentral Chairman, also the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Adelani Akanji.(NAN)

