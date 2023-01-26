2023 campaigns: Beware of thugs, PDP advises Sokoto traders

By Muhammad Nasir

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has advised traders and the public to beware of the antics of thugs.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Hassan Sanyinnawal, the spokesperson of the party in the state.

According to the Sanyinnawal, the PDP in its campaign, which had so far covered 13 Local Government Areas for the 2023 general elections, with no major incident was recorded.

“However, as the other political parties begin their campaigns across the state, we advise traders and the public to take good care of their goods.

“Some of the parties had fixed their campaigns on market days and we are all aware of how thugs can be used during usch events,” he said.

Sanyinnawal also appealed to security agencies to help protect Sokoto traders and the public against possible attacks by thugs at the campaign rallies.

In another development, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, has appealed to the Federal government to extend the Jan. 31 deadline on the new Naira notes

According to Goronyo, the extension is in order to avoid a repeat of the 1984 experience when Nigerians were made to face undue pressure over monetary policy.

He urged: ”The government should listen to the calls by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the leadership of the National Assembly and other well meaning Nigerians by directing the CBN to extend the deadline.

“We are aware that the Sultan, Senate and House of Representatives had made calls to the CBN to consider extending the deadline for Nigerians to be able to get the new notes.

“These calls are legitimate, considering the hardship that citizens are already experiencing as a result of the non collection of the old notes by some traders and POS operators,” Goronyo said. (NAN)