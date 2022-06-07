2023: Call for Southern Candidate treacherous – NCM

… Northerners will not cede presidency to South

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), has distanced itself from some Northern Governors’ decision to zone presidency to the South.

The Movement made its stand on the issue known through a statement signed and issued by its President General, Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Aliyu disclosed that the attention of the Amalgamation of 208 Community base, sociocultural and economically inclined Northern Association has been drawn to the unilateral, selfish, rash and hasty decision taken by some Northern Governors purportedly ceding the Presidency to the Southern part of the country in order to further their narrow minded political ambitions.

He therefore stressed that the NCM has distanced itself from that pronouncement, and that the governors did not act with the authority of the North or Northerners.

He said,”Consequently, we as an Amalgamation of Northern Associations wish to categorically distance ourselves from pronouncement made by the Governors

for the following reasons:

“On Who’s authority did they act ?. Certainly not that of the North or Northerners.

“Who did the said Governors consult before arriving at this decision?

“Our movement is aware that such decision was born out of their selfish interest to be considered as running mates or get assurances of security from prosecution from the in coming government in view of the massive corruption and mismanagement they have perpetrated against their states.

“Did they take into consideration the carnage perpetrated on Northerners who are being killed across the southern part of the country.?

“Did they put into consideration the lost blood of those innocents Northerners?

“Did they put into consideration the Economic and Educational backwardness of North before arriving at thier Selfish position?

“In view of the above, we wish to state categorically that:

“These self serving, power seeking individuals who as governors have not advanced their respective states, only speak for themselves and family and not the entire North.

“As a group, our resolve is to ensure that Northern electorates will only vote for a candidate who will protect the Northern interest irrespective of his or her Party affiliation come 2023.”

The NCM President General also revealed that the NCM has already put in place a mechanism and strategy to reach out to all people of the North through advocacy and voter education on why they must vote for a Northern candidate who will protect the lives and property of Northerners in all parts of Nigeria.

“The NCM will not rest on its oars until we achieve Northern Presidency come 2023.

No governors will decide for us. We are not their slaves.

“We are waiting to see them in EFCC net the sooner they loose their immunity,” he stressed.

