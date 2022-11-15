2023: C/River’s new REC assumes duty, seeks cooperation of stakeholders

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Prof. Yomere Oritsemolebi, on Tuesday, assumed duty as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Cross River.

Oritsemolebi, who replaced Dr Johnson Alalibo that has been redeployed to Rivers, solicited the cooperation of staff members and stakeholders to ensure a hitch free general elections in 2023.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Commission in Calabar, Mrs Tonia Nwobi, the REC promised to be a team player.

The REC said it was impossible to succeed without the support and cooperation of the workers as well as the people of the state.

REC urged the electorate to go to the various centers in the state to check the voter’s register currently on display.

“This activity will last for 14 days; seven days at the 193 wards in the State from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18 and another seven days from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2022, in the 18 INEC Local Government Area Offices in the state.

“This pre-election exercise will give the citizens the opportunity for claims and objections which is taking place simultaneously.

“By claims, they will point out errors made in their names and personal particulars while by Objections.

“They will report to INEC names that they identify on the register that ought not to be there, like names of dead people, under aged persons, foreigners among others,” he stated.

The REC however, cautioned that the claims and objections must be backed with authentic proofs.

Oritsemolebi was among the 19 RECs that were sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.(NAN)

