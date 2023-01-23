2023: C/River in dire need of competent Governor, says former Dep Gov

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Cross River is in dire need of a competent governor who will take the state out of the wood and not playing up ethnic sentiment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former deputy governor of the state, Mr Efiok Cobham, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Calabar on Monday.

Cobham, who is the Director General (DG) of the party’s governorship campaign, said that the Back-To-South campaign sentiment being canvassed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was a ploy to deceive the people.

He, however, noted that the three senatorial districts of the state have had their eight years turn in government since 1999 with the incumbent being from the Northern part of the state.

“In any case, what we need at this point in our dear state is not to whip up unnecessary ethnic sentiment but an enthronement of a competent person as the governor of the state.

“This is where Sandy Onor stands tall among others and that is why they are trying to whip up ethnic sentiment with the Back-To-South campaign.

“Poverty knows no geography of the state. Cross River needs resuscitation and it will take a competent and someone with the capacity to take the state out of the woods,” he stated.

The PDP campaign DG said he is optimistic of an outright victory for the PDP due to the poor performance of the APC eight years government in Cross River.

He added that the reception from the people across the 12 Local Government areas the campaign team have so far visited is a testimony to the fact that the people are dissatisfied with the Ben Ayade-led APC government.

He said that PDP would take the government back to the people who needs it and would also focus on security and welfare of the people when voted into office on March 11, 2023. (NAN)