2023: C/River Deputy Speaker advise supporters against hate speech, violence

By George Odok

Mr Joseph Bassey, Deputy Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, has called on his supporters to shun all forms of hate speeches and violence as they prepare to get into campaign.

Bassey, who is also the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

He urged his supporters and well-wishers to focus their campaign for his election on issues that affects the people and not on personalities.

The Deputy Speaker, while reiterating his position on peaceful polls, said there was no need for any of his supporter to incite unnecessary comments towards any personality, especially on social media.

He urged them to be mindful of their choice of words, adding that the timetable for his campaign activities would be made public soon.

“As we prepare to get fully into the campaign, we don’t need to abuse anyone or spread hate speech on personalities. Let us get into the campaign with issues that affect the people.

“The election is coming up in a few months, we must sustain the tempo of our advocacy, consultations and peaceful conduct because we are sure of victory during the polls.

“Avoid any language that may heat up the polity, be civil and courageous enough in selling me as a brand to even your opponents,” he said.

He told his supporters that his aspiration to represent them in 2023 was to create a better opportunity to uplift the youths through job creation and empowerment.

He also promised to attract the needed development to the constituency, empower the women and men and also promote their socio-economic status. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

