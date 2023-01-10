2023: BVAS, solution to election rigging – PDP

By Awayi Kuje

Sen.Walid Jibrin, the Chairman, Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa State, says the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a solution to election rigging in 2023.

Jibrin, who is a former Chairman, BOT PDP, stated this during the party’s campaign in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said that BVAS would curtail electoral fraud in the general elections which would make the electorate votes count.

The chairman therefore urged electorate to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s president, Dr David Ombugadu as governor of Nasarawa State and all other PDP candidates in 2023.

He said that Atiku would rescue Nigeria from its present numerous challenges.

“A vote for Atiku/Okowa will rescue Nigeria from its present challenges and a vote for Ombugadu/Ohinoyi will bring speedy development across the state.

“A vote for all of our PDP candidates will enable all of us enjoy the much needed dividends of democracy,” he said.

Mr Labaran Maku, the Director-General of Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa state, described Nasarawa North as a home of PDP while assuring that the zone will deliver Atiku, Ombugadu and all other PDP candidates come 2023.

Maku, who hail from Akwanga zone and former Minister of Information, said that PDP would tackle insecurity and promote peace in the state and country at large, if voted.

The director-general also urged those who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) to do so in order to vote out APC government at the national and state levels.

Sen. Suleiman Adoke and Alhaji Mohammed Jafar, former House of Representatives member representing Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency, also said that the BVAS would kick out APC government in 2023.

They also urged the electorate to vote Atiku Abubakar for president, David Ombugadu as governor of the state and all other PDP flagbearers.

On their parts, Chief Mike Abdul, former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, and Chief Jacob Ali, Nasarawa North PDP Zonal Chairman, assured PDP of massive votes in the state.

They declared Akwanga zone as a PDP enclave.

They urged the electorate to vote all PDP candidates in 2023 in order to enjoy positive dividends of democracy.

Mr Francis Orogu, the state PDP Chairman, while presenting party flags to candidates of the party in the zone, said that PDP would tackle insecurity and improve on the standard of living of the people of the state, if given the mandate.

“The time has come to change APC; it is high time to show APC the way out of power because APC has failed and still failing us.

“Many have gone because of insecurity, hunger, poverty. It is time to tell APC good bye,” he said.

Dr David Ombugadu, the PDP Governorship candidate in the state, promised to prioritise security, health, water, education and other infrastructure, if elected governor.

Ombugadu urged the electorate to have confidence in PDP, pledging that the party will not fail the people.

The PDP governorship flagbearer also promised to prioritise women and youths empowerment. (NAN)