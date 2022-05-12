2023: Buhari’s transparency, honesty my motivation, says Osinbajo

By Idowu Ariwodola/Idowu Gabriel

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said that he had all it takes, and well prepared to cope with the functions, rigours and challenges associated with the Office of President of Nigeria

Osinbajo stated this in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, at a meeting at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe in Ado-Ekiti.



The Vice President was in Ekiti in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders and All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country ahead of the presidential primaries.



He noted that his aspiration was necessitated by his commitment to offer himself for service to the people and the nation.



Osinbajo said he was the most experienced among the presidential aspirants jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.



According to him, his interventions as the Vice President and Acting President, had exposed him to the peculiarities and opportunities in the country, which he was determined to build on and place the country on the pedestal of development.



Osinbajo stressed that working under President Buhari, whom he described as transparent and honest leader, was one of the things that prepared him for the bigger task in leading the nation in 2023.



“I want to say that my aspiration to be president of the country is one that is informed by the fact that God has given me the opportunity to offer myself for this country for the past seven years.



“Also for these years, I have served as Vice President and Acting President.

“I have worked under a very open and transparent President, who has given me every opportunity to understand some of the issues and challenges that affect a country of a size and diversity like Nigeria.



“So, having had those opportunities and when the time for people to put themselves forward to run as president, I believe it will be irresponsible of me after seven years, not to join the race.



“Among the aspirants, I am the most with the requisite experience and knowledge at the federal level, to do this job and we will hit the ground running from day one, God willing.



“The time has come for me to put myself for the task ahead and I must add that my sole objective is to serve this country and the people; that is the reason why I am here in Ekiti to consult with the stakeholders and of course the party delegates.”



He commended the traditional rulers for their fatherly advice and efforts at ensuring peace and stability in the state and country, noting that his visit to the palace was heartwarming and treasurable.



Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, Oba Adejugbe, spoke glowingly of the Vice President, and commended him for his contributions to the development of the country in the last seven years.



He said Osinbajo indeed, possessed good qualities of a potential Nigerian President.



The royal father prayed for him on his aspiration, saying “the next president should remember the traditional institutions for critical roles in nation building, rather than advisory or visitations during elections every four years.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

