2023: Buhari reassures of  free, fair, credible elections

By Aminu Garko

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday assured of the commitment of his administration to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Buhari spoke at the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero during a courtesy visit.

He said that a level playing ground would be provided for the conduct of credible polls in the country.

He explained that the present administration was fully committed to sustaining and consolidating on the giant strides achieved under his leadership over the years .

He said that no democratic system could be feasible without making efforts in touching every sphere of human endeavour.

He, however, stated that the Kano Emirate Council had, over the years, been up and doing in giving it’s contributions to the development of the country.

He stressed the role of traditional institutions in lending credence to the quest for good governance in a genuine democratic setting.

Speaking, Gov Abdullahi Ganduje, told the traditional ruler that President Buhari was in Kano to inaugurate some capital projects executed by state and federal governments.

He said with the present democratic dispensation taking shape in the country, Kano had been adjudged to be a leading pace-setter .

In his response, the Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, said it had become imperative for politicians campaigning for elective office to listen to public grievances, for them to have sense of belonging.

He stressed the need for peaceful conduct of the general elections, pointing out that politicians who employed crude tactics in winning election would be inimical to the peace and stability of the country.

He commended President Buhari for extending the deadline for the exchange of the old Naira notes. (NAN)