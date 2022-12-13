2023 Budget: Zamfara earmarks N300m for review of laws 

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara government on Tuesday said it has earmarked a sum of N300 million in its 2023 appropriation for the review of state laws.

Mr Musa Bukkuyum, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Justice, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen after defending the 2023 appropriation of the ministry at the state house of assembly.

Bukkuyum who is the Solicitor-General of the state noted that since the creation of the state in 1996, the compendium of laws for the state have not been made.

He said efforts have been made by previous governments to carryout this project but not succeeded.

“The project would ensure compiling of state laws in a single copy for easy access by lawyers and the general public.

“This is one of the major projects in the 2023 budget by the state government through the state ministry of justice.

“We have already received updated laws from other states like Sokoto, Jigawa and Delta as part of arrangements for the project,” Bukkuyum said.

According to him, other major projects to be executed in the 2023 budget included the renovation of courts across the state.

Speaking earlier during the defence exercise, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Shamsuddeen Hassan-Bosko, commended the ministry for making efforts towards revenue generation.

“I am using this medium to appreciate the synergy between the ministry of justice and state board of internal revenue in promoting Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state,” he said.

The lawmaker called on other MDAs in the state to emulate the ministry in the revenue generation. (NAN)