2023 budget: Tambuwal assents to N189bn Sokoto Appropriation Bill

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has signed into law the 2023 appropriation bill of N189 billion.

This development is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor.

Bello quoted Tambuwal as appreciating the cordial working relationship with the Sokoto state House of Assembly since the inception of his administration.

The governor said the members had demonstrated an uncommon commitment and patriotism for the development of the state.

He particularly commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the assembly for working together with their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts in the interest of the state.

Tambuwal appealed to all the stakeholders and government functionaries who are going to work on the implementation of the budget to work harder in order to ensure effective implementation for the good of the state.

He also thanked the judiciary for the good working relationship with the executive in the discharge of their duties effectively.

Tambuwal lauded the civil society organizations and development partners who always participate in the budget process throughout his tenure and urged them to continue to give their best.

He also thanked the Sultanate Council of Sokoto, traditional and religious leaders for theit sustained support and cooperation to his administration.

The governor also appreciated the dedication of the state civil servants and citizens of the state for their unflinching support towards the success of his administration.

Earlier in his address, the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida said he was impressed with the achievements of the 2022 budget in spite of all the financial problems faced by the country and the state.

He said the Glgovernor had recorded various achievements in the area of education, health, agriculture and infrastructure, among others.

The speaker added that the 2023 budget was a balanced one that took into cognisance some needs of the people of the state. (NAN)