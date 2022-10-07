2023 Budget: Gombe residents laud Buhari’s concern over high food prices

By Peter Uwumarogie

Some residents of Gombe have commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s show of concern over hike in food pices in the country.

A cross section of the residents who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Gombe on Friday, said they felt good to hear that Buhari was aware of the situation.

The residents spoke while reacting to the 2023 budget presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by the president in Abuja.

Mrs Ogunjobi Elizabeth said the fact that the president is aware of the situation showed his resolve to adopt proactive measures to address the problem.

She said, “one of the challenges is the fact that leaders are not always aware of the plight of the common man.

“It feels good to hear the president mentioning the high food prices which is affecting the people; this shows that he has human feelings and that warms the heart,” she said.

She, however, appealed to the Federal Government to adopt practical measures to fast track implalementation of food security programme to address the issue.

Malam Abubakar Bala, a father of five, said the exorbitant food prices caused heavy drain in his pockets and reduced purchasing power of poor families.

Bala said, “If I have my way, I will slash all the prices of food stuff because many households are finding it hard to feed themselves.

He said the president’s acknowledgement of the problem during the budget pressntation indicated his strong commitment to mitigate the effect of inflation on the masses.

“I appeal to the government to evolved urgent measure towards regulating food prices before festive period when the prices will further go up,” he said.

Another resident, Bridget Yakubu, advocated for increased investment in agriculture to reinvigorate the sector and encourage food production in the country.

She attributed the situation to high coast of inputs such as fertilisers, seeds, chemicals and other farming implements, adding increased investment in dry season activities would reduced prices.

She urged food commodity dealers and retailers to be “considerate in pricing food items so that they don’t inflict more pains on Nigerians.”

For his part; Alhaji Musa Arab, a large-scale farmer in Gombe, said the Muhammadu Buhari’ administration had done well in agricultural sector in the past seven years.

He lauded Buhari’s agriculture transformation programme, adding that, “no administration had invested more money in the sector since 1999 like President Buhari.”

Arab further blamed middlemen for hoarding of food commodities and unilateral hike prices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari on Friday presented N20.5 trillion budget proposal for 2023 fiscal year to the National Assembly for consideration.

The theme of the budget is “Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition.”

While presenting the budget, Buhari said his “government is very concerned about the high food prices in the country.”

According to Buhari, effective measures are being implemented to address structural factors underlying the issue.

He said, “we will also step up current efforts aimed at boosting food production and distribution in the country.” (NAN)

