2023 Budget: Buhari calls on ASUU to show more understanding

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari, while presenting the 2023 budget of N20.51 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly Friday called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to show “greater understanding” by calling off the 8-month strike.

He said the government has made provision of N470 billion in the 2023 budget for “revitalisation of universities”.

“We expect the staff of these institutions show better appreciation of the current state of affairs of our country. I a determined effort to resolve the issue we have provided a total of N470 billion in the 2023 budget from our constrained resources for revitalisation and salary enhancement in the tertiary institutions”.

However, he was categorical that “we will not sign any agreement we will not be able to implement.

He said it has become clear that government alone cannot fund tertiary education in the country.

Buhari also expressed great concern at the high cost of food items.

