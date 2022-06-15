2023: Blind teenager drums support for APC guber candidate in Katsina

By Abdullahi Ishaq

A blind teenager in Katsina State, Malam Faisal Labi-Show, is drumming support for the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Dikko Umar-Radda.

Labi-Show told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Katsina that Umar-Radda use to grant scholarships to the physically challenged persons and other vulnerable in the state.

According to him, Umar-Radda, who was the immediate past Director-General of Medium and Small Scale Enterprises of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has sympathy of masses at heart.

The teenager said when he was in SMEDAN; he usually grant scholarships to the physically challenged from primary to secondary schools up to tertiary institutions to enable the beneficiaries attain their education goals.

“Apart from the scholarship, he also give money, clothes and foodstuff to the physically challenged to use with their families.

“We really appreciated this kind gesture and his concern for the disabled persons and the entire masses.

“It is in view of this that, i am throwing my support behind Umar-Radda to become the next governor of the state in 2023, by God Grace,” he said. (NAN)

