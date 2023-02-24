2023: Benue South endorses Atiku for president

By Joseph Edeh

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue South Senatorial District has endorsed the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the Feb.25 presidential election.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to the former senate President, David Mark on Thursday in Abuja.

Mumeh said the decision was taken after a meeting in Otukpo, the traditional headquarters of the Idoma people.

The Adviser said the decision by the party was based on the premise that their interest would be better served under an Abubakar presidency.

He said that the party members distanced themselves from those campaigning for candidates of other political parties.

According to Mumeh, they said they cannot be members of the PDP and be seen to be working for candidates of other political parties.

“They urged all party members not to be distracted by the antics of a few but should go all out to vote for candidates of the PDP in the Feb.25 and March 11elections.

Mumeh said Mark urged members to be faithful to the party because it would make no sense for them to be jumping from one party to the other.

He said political parties are vehicles for achieving ones political ambition and must be held sacrosanct by obeying the rules and regulations.

Mark said that those who jump from one party to the other are people without conviction or do not know what they really want.

Also speaking, the senator representing Benue South, Sen. Abba Moro urged the party members to remain steadfast with the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senatorial district comprised the nine local government areas of the Idoma land.(NAN)(