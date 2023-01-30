2023: Bello kickstarts campaign in Kogi-East, receives scores of returnees

By Thompson Yamput

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Sunday began the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential/National and State Assembly campaign in Anyingba, Kogi East amidst tumultuous crowd and assurance of victory.

The governor, who said the APC was a strong united family in Kogi, assured of an outstanding outing at the February and March general elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally in Anyigba saw the governor received scores of returnees amidst loud cheers and ovations from the supporters of the party.

Bello said that the attendance at the Kogi East rally alone, was a testimony that “APC is one and united family ready to sweep the votes for Tinubu/Shettina Presidency in the state.”

Presenting the APC flags to all the party’s candidates in Kogi East amidst an enthusiastic crowd, Bello reiterated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Mr. Kassim Shettima, remained the Presidential/Vice Presidential candidate Kogi was rooting for.

“Today, we are declaring to the world that Kogi APC is committed to coming up with the highest percentage amongst the entire 36 states for the Presidential, Senatorial/House of Rep and State Assembly elections.

“It’s in the records that In 2019, you did deliver 100 per cent because you are trustworthy people and I believe this time around, similar feat will be repeated across board.

“Of course, such result will give Kogi a vintage advantage to demand for certain dividends from the central government after its emergence, ” he said.

The governor, however, urged party supporters to reach out to their families, friends and associates to vote again for the ruling APC for outright victory.

Earlier, the Deputy Director General, Kogi APC Campaign Council and Deputy Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Mr. Alfa Momoh-Rabiu, thanked the governor for giving the level playing ground for the emergence of credible candidates, which had made the council’s work easy.

Momoh-Rabiu said that all the candidates presented by the APC for the 2023 general polls were generous, popular and acceptable and assured that the party structure would galvanise support for them and guarantee their victory.

Sen. Jibrin Echocho, the Kogi East Senatorial candidate, said governor Bello’s developmental strides in Kogi East had done 80 per cent of their campaign work while the remaining 20 per cent was for each candidate to work on for outright victory. (NAN)