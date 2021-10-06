2023: Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition –Group

October 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Insinuation that Gov. Kogi has jettisoned his presidential ambition for the vice-president is a lie from the pit hell, a group, the Global Alliance Progressive Professionals (GAP3) has announced.

The group made the announcement in a on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The statement, signed by the National Coordinator and National Publicity of the group, Hon. Ahmed Chikaji and Hon. Suleiman Siraj respectively, said the publication by a national daily not true.

The group described the publication as unwarranted, malicious and capable of undermining the personality and of Bello, who had been strategizing to run for the presidency in 2023.

According to the statement, the group is not unmindful of the activities of some political detractors with the motive of derailing the political moves of Bello, using all possible means, the media.

aware of various moves by some political detractors using news and other to set back our collective agitation for the North geo-political zone to pick the presidential slot of the APC and the personality of Gov. for the job.

“The agitation and the ambition is indeed, on the fast lane and for sure it is going to mission accomplished. Certainly, we expect people to grumble.”

The group reiterated its earlier stance on adherence to rotational presidency, urging the APC to support groups, youths and women in the vanguard for the North and ’s presidency. (NAN)

