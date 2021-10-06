2023: Bello hasn’t dropped presidential ambition –Group

Insinuation that Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has jettisoned his presidential ambition for the position of vice-president is a lie from the pit of hell, a group, the Global Alliance of Progressive Professionals (GAP3) has announced.

The group made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The statement, signed by the National Coordinator and National Publicity Secretary of the group, Hon. Ahmed Chikaji and Hon. Suleiman Siraj respectively, said the publication by a national daily was not true.

The group described the publication as unwarranted, malicious and capable of undermining the personality and integrity of Bello, who had been strategizing to run for the presidency in 2023.

According to the statement, the group is not unmindful of the activities of some political detractors with the motive of derailing the political moves of Bello, using all possible means, including the media.

‘We are aware of various moves by some political detractors using fake news and other means to set back our collective agitation for the North Central geo-political zone to pick the presidential slot of the APC and the personality of Gov. Yahaya Bello for the job.

“The agitation and the ambition is indeed, on the fast lane and for sure it is going to be mission accomplished. Certainly, we expect people to grumble.”

The group reiterated its earlier stance on adherence to rotational presidency, urging the APC nationwide to support groups, youths and women in the vanguard for the North Central and Bello’s presidency. (NAN)

