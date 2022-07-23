2023: Be wary of fake promises, Abaribe advises electorate

By Naomi Sharang

Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia) has called on the electorate to be wary of fake promises and elect credible leaders.in the 2023 general elections.

He made the call on Friday, at the investiture of Rotarian Max Amuchie, the 6th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja (Central Business District) and Conferment of Awards and Fund Raising for Projects.

Investiture of Rotarian Max Amuchie, the 6th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja (Central Business District)

Abaribe, who was chairman of the occasion, said that as the general elections “gather steam”, Nigerians must hold leaders accountable.

“So, as we get involved in the processes leading to the 2023 general elections, we must look out for the truth and must be able to extract it from the prospective leaders which must serve as an instrument to hold government accountable to the people.

“Let us be wary of fake promises made on the spur of the moment now that we are having UGM (unknown god’s men) otherwise known as Agbado Bishops.”

He said that getting involved in 2023 could be encapsulated in the 4 way test of the Rotary Club: Is it the Truth; Is it fair to all concerned; will it build goodwill and better friendships and will it be beneficial to all concerned.

“The four-way test I know you will say is only for the discerning mind, yet it is a truism. The four-way test is as constant as ever and can be applied to all aspects of life. In this case we can apply it to our politics.”

The lawmaker, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, said “2023 is another transition year election. People are expectant, with trepidation though. There is anxiety and creeping doubt.

“That is why we must be ready to interrogate the actions of the major gladiators and the current players using the four-way test as a guide.

“The last election in Osun has shown that candidates matter and not parties; performance and antecedents; not ethnicity or religion will be the determining factors of the 2023 elections.”

He, however, expressed worry that the ‘same faith ticket’ ran against the grain of the true intent of the Nigerian Constitution.

“This is a cogent reason why we must be involved in the 2023 election and even in the process leading to it,” Abaribe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker was a recipient of “Economic Development and Empowerment” award by Rotary.

In his remarks, Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, lamented the rate of drug abuse by youths.

He sued for the support of rotary to tackle the menace.

Marwa was represented by Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, Victoria Egbase.

He called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sheath their sword to guard against students indulging in illicit use of drugs.

In his acceptance speech, the new president, Amuchie said, “I have never regretted being a rotarian.

“It is an association that welcomes everybody; one’s social status does not count when it comes to membership.”

Amuchie said as the new president, he would strive to alleviate the plight of the most vulnerable in the society.

He solicited the support of all members of the organisation, calling for all hands to be on deck to achieve the desired goals.(NAN)

