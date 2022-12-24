2023: Be hopeful for better nation – Obi tells Nigerians

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepared for the 2023 general elections.

Obi made this call in his 2022 Christmas Message to Nigerians on Saturday in Awka.

The message was signed by Obi’s Media aide, Dr Valentine Obienyem.

Obi said that celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world, saying, Nigerians should be hopeful for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas remained a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

The LP presidential candidate said: “We, as humans should therefore, endeavour to make sacrifices, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society.”

He encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essesnce of the celebration.

“Fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of Christmas celebration, I enjoin all to lend helping hands to one another,” he said.

Obi urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation as it presented Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

He, however, wished Nigerians a productive and prosperous new year.(NAN)