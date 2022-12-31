2023: Be extraordinary, NOA urges Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigerians celebrate the New Year, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) wants Nigerian citizens to reflect on ways they can make extraordinary contributions to the nation’s development in 2023.



In a New Year message to Nigerians, the Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari charged Nigerians to see the New Year as another opportunity to contribute more meaningfully to nation building for a more united, peaceful and prosperous future.





He said, “Ordinary citizens can do extraordinary things for their country by simply committing to patriotism, selflessness and the rule of law. One particular way Nigerian citizens can do the extraordinary for their country in 2023 is by performing their civic duties of participation in the general election and census of this year. We can change the old narratives of apathy and alter the statistics positively by our extraordinary turnout and participation”.



The NOA Director General was optimistic that the New Year holds greater glory for Nigeria and called for deep reflection and repositioning by all Nigerians so as to do away with the vices that plagued the nation in the past.





He further urged Nigerians to always put the nation first above other considerations, adding that no nation will match or surpass Nigeria’s greatness if each citizen totally commits to being extraordinary in their day-to-day dealings.