2023: Bayelsa APC Campaign Council begins door-to-door campaign for Tinubu-Shettima

By Nathan Nwakamma

Yenagoa, Dec. 11, 2022 (NAN) The Bayelsa chapter of Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has commenced door-to-door, hamlet-to-hamlet and neighbourhood-to-neighbourhood campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Chairman of the council in the state, Prince Preye Aganaba, said on Sunday in Yenagoa that the unique approach was initiated to spread the gospel of Tinubu’s competence, capacity, fitness and experience in all the nooks and crannies of Bayelsa.

Aganaba, who led members of the state ICC on a visit to a former Deputy Governor, Werinipre Seibarugu in Yenagoa, said that the campaign approach would help in correcting all the misinformation, half truth and outright lies against Tinubu.

He said their findings had showed that most of those who were against Tinubu’s candidature had not known him personally, but only depended on the lies being fed them by the opposition.

Aganaba said: “Our conviction stems from the fact that nobody will know the character, personality and competence of Tinubu without calling on him to lead this country.

“Nobody will know his qualities without falling in love with his leadership style.

“We believe that people must be informed so that they will stop speaking and acting out of ignorance.

“That is why we believe that we must meet people one-on-one to help them understand the person of Asiwaju and join the winning train.”

Aganaba explained that ICC was formed to complement the efforts of the party’s presidential campaign council (PCC), with the mandate of soliciting for votes at the grassroots and sensitise voters to increase APC support base.

“The Bayelsa chapter of Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council is up and running, with the state and ward coordinators already inaugurated.

“We are focused on increasing the healthy support base of our presidential candidate and canvassing for votes in the rural areas ahead of the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

“We have found out that persons against our candidate don’t really know him. They speak and act based on lies told them by mischief makers.

“That is why we have launched the door-to-door, hamlet-to-hamlet and neighbourhood-to-neighbourhood (DDHHNN) campaign method to reach such persons.

“It is our belief that nobody will know the personality, competence and experience of Asiwaju without falling in love with his aspiration to lead the country at this time.

“It is our duty to reach people with the truth and correct the misinformation, lies and half truth against our candidate,” he said.

Aganaba said that APC had been blessed with a presidential candidate “who is savvy in governance with a plethora of outstanding projects to point at,”, describing Tinubu as easy to sell.

He said: “APC aims to capture more states and win more seats at the Senate, House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly in the 2023 general elections and ICC will complement the efforts with a vigorous grassroots campaign for Tinubu/Shettima ticket.”

Seibarugu, in his response, applauded the ‘novel strategy’ and expressed optimism that it would translate into victory for the party at the polls. (NAN)